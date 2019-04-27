Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 147,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 28,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Specifically, Senior Officer William Bradley Hatcher bought 250,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$50,000.

Get Condor Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.11000000052381 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/condor-petroleum-cpi-stock-price-up-13-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.