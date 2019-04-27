Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Stake Lessened by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Concho Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,109,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,568,834. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

