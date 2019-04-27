Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $752.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.58. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.64%. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/community-trust-bancorp-inc-ctbi-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-36.html.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.