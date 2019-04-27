Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.66. 20,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,025. Community Bankers Trust has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

