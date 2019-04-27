Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.12 ($10.60).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.90 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of €11.16 ($12.97).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

