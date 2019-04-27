Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.12 ($10.60).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.90 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of €11.16 ($12.97).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.