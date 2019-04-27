Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $518.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.70 million and the lowest is $503.07 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $481.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $217,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,302,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,092,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $956,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,236. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,407 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.