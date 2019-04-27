Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,038 AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after buying an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after buying an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 266.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after buying an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 74.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,907,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

