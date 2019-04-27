Cobham (COB) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

COB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cobham to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cobham to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cobham currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

Get Cobham alerts:

Shares of LON COB traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 117.60 ($1.54). 2,504,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cobham has a one year low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 134.05 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.94.

In other news, insider David Lockwood sold 201,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £231,343.20 ($302,290.87).

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.