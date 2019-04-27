Coastline Trust Co Has $3.32 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,064,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after buying an additional 1,955,724 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eaton by 8,639.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,564,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $524,126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,087,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,982,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Eaton stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $383,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

