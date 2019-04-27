Coastline Trust Co Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,283,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,435,000 after purchasing an additional 845,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,874,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1315 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

