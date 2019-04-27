Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Clorox were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clorox by 48,033.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after acquiring an additional 752,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.21.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

