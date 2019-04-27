Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) PT Set at $14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

CLF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 17,717,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,083. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $35,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

