Clarus Corp (CLAR) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $13.57 on Friday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $405.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Clarus news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $15,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clarus stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Clarus worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

