Citi Trends (CTRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CTRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $225.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Citi Trends’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,324 shares in the company, valued at $180,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 33.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 36.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

