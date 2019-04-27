CHIPS (CHIPS) Market Cap Reaches $429,994.00

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BarterDEX. CHIPS has a market capitalization of $429,994.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHIPS has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.49 or 0.05018107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.02203934 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018144 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00037529 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

