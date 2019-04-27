Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,221,361 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 29th total of 3,423,041 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,860,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/cheniere-energy-partners-lp-cqp-short-interest-update.html.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.