Chegg (CHGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Chegg has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $40.08 on Friday. Chegg has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $6,218,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,544,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 81,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $2,859,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 963,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,243,111. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

