CEVA (CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEVA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

CEVA stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $540.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.64 and a beta of 1.74.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after acquiring an additional 167,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1,606.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

