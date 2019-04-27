Cerner (CERN) Issues Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,821,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,654. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 72.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 303.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

