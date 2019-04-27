CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $119,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $3,983,610. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

