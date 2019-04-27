Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Holdings Reduced by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,920 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $177,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $37.09.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 6,906 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $238,947.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 6,925 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $239,605.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,422 shares of company stock worth $14,797,659 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

