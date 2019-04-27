Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.15 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

NYSE:CRI opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $608,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $371,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,660 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,348,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,069,000 after purchasing an additional 226,089 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 190,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

