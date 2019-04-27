Carter Bank and Trust (CARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million.
Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.10.
Separately, FIG Partners assumed coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
