Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 148 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

