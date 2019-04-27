Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $28,000 in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) Stock

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000.
NYSEARCA TECL opened at $164.74 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $173.50.
