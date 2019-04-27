Cango (CANG) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Cango (NYSE: CANG) is one of 198 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cango to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cango and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cango Competitors 1703 7976 14666 734 2.58

Cango presently has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 61.47%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Cango’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cango is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 27.82% 14.26% 5.36% Cango Competitors -39.18% -19.20% -3.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million $44.03 million 23.77 Cango Competitors $1.91 billion $226.93 million 37.68

Cango’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cango rivals beat Cango on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

