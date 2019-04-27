Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dover by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 558,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,489,000 after acquiring an additional 288,630 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 41.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,540 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $1,082,133.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,577.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup set a $113.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

