Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,556,714.24 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 413,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,556,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 56,650 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $734,184.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 29,904 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76.

CWH opened at $14.82 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.71.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Camping World had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm had revenue of $982.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

