Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $851,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 141.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

