Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $563,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/camelot-portfolios-llc-has-563000-stake-in-ishares-msci-spain-etf-ewp.html.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.