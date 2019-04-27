C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 125.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,038 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,555,000 after buying an additional 491,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,683,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,460,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,014,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,924,000 after buying an additional 3,836,115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,167,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,515,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,804,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.76 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

