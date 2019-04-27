Byline Bancorp (BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million.

NYSE BY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $721.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 4,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,278,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,663,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 859,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 225,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 801,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Bank of America cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors and to consumers in the branch areas.

