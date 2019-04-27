Burt Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,703 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,509,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 566,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 125,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

