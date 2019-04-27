BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 752 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,930 shares of company stock worth $5,551,583. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

