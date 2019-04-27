Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $755.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.73. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $179,134.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

