Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,250 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $589,781,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,973,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,248,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $455,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,740,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

