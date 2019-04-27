Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Price Target at $68.00

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $74,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.44. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $69.57.
Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.17). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. Research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Urogen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
