Brokerages Set Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Price Target at $68.00

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $74,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 399,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.44. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.17). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. Research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.