Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Price Target at $50.50

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $177,482.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,647.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

