Brokerages Set Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Price Target at $17.50

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,408. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.60, a PEG ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.36. Covanta has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.72 million. Covanta had a net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

