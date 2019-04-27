Brokerages Set Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Price Target at $163.43

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,484,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $2,568,834. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,398. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.