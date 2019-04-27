Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.92 Million

Analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $449.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.30 million to $451.54 million. Harsco posted sales of $408.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harsco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 97,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 200,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,715. Harsco has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

