Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc (PRSP) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In other Perspecta news, CFO John Kavanaugh purchased 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,549.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,308.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,571 shares of company stock worth $349,698 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perspecta by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 297,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,668. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

