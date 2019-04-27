British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Stake Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 431,648 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6745 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

