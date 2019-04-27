Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $154,590.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.65. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

