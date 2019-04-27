Brightworth Acquires 4,684 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,083,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after buying an additional 1,037,777 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 1,017,935 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,158,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after buying an additional 326,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,213,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $57.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

