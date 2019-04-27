Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $8.00 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $344,003.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,857,892.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,134 shares of company stock worth $4,245,516. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

