Brightcove (BCOV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.35.

BCOV traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 269,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,281. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brightcove by 68,190.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Brightcove by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brightcove by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

