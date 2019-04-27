Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,003,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $1,351,070.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,304,831 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

