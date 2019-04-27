Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Boston Private Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $956.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

