Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.09 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $765,092.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,221.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,071 shares of company stock worth $22,112,181. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

